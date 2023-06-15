Emraan Hashmi to make his Telugu debut in Pawan Kalyan film OG; first look out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Emraan Hashmi in Pawan Kalyan's OG.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu debut with the Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG'. Emraan will be seen playing the antagonist in the film directed by Sujeeth under the DVV Entertainments banner. The film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

The actor took to Instagram and not only confirmed that he will be seen in the movie but also shared the first look of his role. Emraan looks menacing in the poster.

In the still, Emraan is seen wearing a checkered overcoat with a white shirt and a tie. He completed the look with a pair of vintage, brown sunglasses. He shared the look with the caption, “#OG." The production house behind the film, DVV Danayya, also shared the poster and wrote, “When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking... Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi! #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG”.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the most feared underworld mafia character. The audience will also get to see some flashbacks in OG, the shooting of which will be conducted in Japan. Talking about his debut in the Telugu film industry, Emraan Hashmi shared, “I am excited to embark on this new journey with ‘OG’. The movie has a strong and gripping script, and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir, and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.”

Emraan will also be seen playing a villain in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. The film is the third part of the Tiger franchise and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The film was directed by Raj Mehta. Selfie was a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License. The film revolved around a rivalry between an RTO Inspector and a prominent actor.

