Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim FINALLY reveal the face of their baby boy Ruhaan | See photo

TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child in June this year. The couple became parents to a baby boy and introduced him as Ruhaan to the world. However, they did not reveal the face of their son until Thursday, September 21.

Taking it to their respective Instagram handles, both Kakar and Ibrahim gave the first glimpse of Ruhaan. In the picture, the baby boy looked adorable as they kissed his head. The cute family can be seen twinning in black. Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, "Introducing our “RUHAAN” to you all. Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega. The vlog is live on my YouTube channel."

For those who came late to the party, Dipika Kakar went through a premature C-section delivery on June 21. Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim had shared the news with his fans on social media and wrote, "Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in yours prayers."

In their YouTube vlogs, the couple had revealed that Ruhaan was in NICU for days after his birth. Ibrahim had also shared a picture with Kakar from the hospital. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins."

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim, who is seen in the daily soap Ajooni, suffered serious back pain. He opened up about the same in one of his YouTube vlogs and revealed that he was on complete bed rest for four days. He took to his Instagram and shared a picture from his vanity and thanked his fans for sending him wishes. He wrote, "When you’ve been on a bed rest for last 4 days you are like “Sab Kuch Alag hai, Sab Kuch Naya Hai" and now that you are feeling better you feel like. todd laun. P.S. - Thank you for all your wishes and concern. feeling much better."

