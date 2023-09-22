Canadian rapper Shubh issues STATEMENT after cancellation of his Still Rollin India tour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBH Rapper Shubh

Canadian-Punjabi singer-rapper Shubhneet Singh, popular as Shubh, is hogging headlines as his Still Rollin India tour was cancelled recently. Shubh has now reacted to the same and issued a lengthy statement on his Instagram handle on Thursday.

In this statement, Shubh said the recent happenings have tumbled his hard work and progress and it was his life's dream to put his music internationally. "I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India," he said. Speaking of the preparations ahead of his Still Rollin tour in India, Shubh said he was practicing with his 'heart' and 'soul' for the last two months. "And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans," his statement read.

The rapper continued and expressed his love for India and revealed that his ancestors did not hesitate to make sacrifices for the freedom of India. "And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That's why it's my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national," Shubh wrote.

Clarifying his social media post that created the controversy, Shubh said there was no thought behind it and did not intend to hurt sentiments. "The accusations against me have deeply affected me," he concluded.

It all began in March 2023 when Shubh shared a distorted map of India. The map showed Jammu and Kashmir and parts od Northeast India including Punjab coloured in black and a cop holding a plug in his hand. The post triggered a massive backlash following which boAt cancelled its sponsorship deal with the rapper on September 19.

