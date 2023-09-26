Dilip Kumar's younger sister Saeeda Khan dies

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Legendary actor Dilip Kumar with his younger sister Saeeda Khan

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021. Two years after his death, his younger sister Saeeda Khan passed away on September 24, India TV reported. The condolence meeting for Saeeda Khan will take place in Mehbppn Studio on Tuesday as she was related to Mehboob Khan's family too.

Saeeda Khan was married to the late actor Mehboob Khan's son Iqbal and was unwell for quite some time. Iqbal passed away in 2018 and his wife was taken care of by his daughter Ilham and son Saqib. For those unversed, Dilip Kumar's other sister Farida was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She was taken care by the late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Bau and Fareida's nephews Imran and Saqib.

(With inputs by Namrata Dubey)

