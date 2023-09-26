David MacCallum, popular for The Man from UNCLE, dies at 90

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST David MacCallum

Scottish actor David MacCallum is no more. The actor, who became a teen sensation with his role in The Man From U.N.C.L.E, died due to natural causes, BBC reported. He was 90. The report also stated that MacCallum was surrounded by his family at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

David MacCallum last appeared in the popular CBS TV programme NCIS. Saddened by the demise of the actor, the official handle of NCISverse paid tribute on Twitter or X. The tweet read, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away."

"We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David," the tweet ended.

Born on September 19, 1933, in Glasgow, David MacCallum kickstarted his acting career by doing boy voicing for BBC Radio. He bagged his first acting role for Whom the Gods Love, Die Young, and went on to do films like Robbery Under Arms, A Night to Remember, Freud: The Secret Passion, and The Greatest Story Ever Told among others.

However, his breakthrough performance was in the TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. which established him as a sex symbol. Post the show, the star worked in shows like Colditz, Sapphire & Steel, The Invisible Man, and others.

