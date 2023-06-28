Dharmendra loses temper at Esha’s wedding when asked about Sunny & Bobby Deol | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dharmendra loses his temper at Esha Deol's wedding.

Dharmendra’s personal life has often become the subject of discussion on the internet, thanks to his love affair and subsequent wedding with Hema Malini despite being already married to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra and Prakash have four children together, two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. While Hema shares two daughters with Dharmendra, Ahana Deol, and Esha Deol. An old video that is now going viral on social media, where Dharmendra loses his cool and proved why the actor still deserves the titled Garam Dharam.

In the video, Dharmendra appears to lose his temper when a reporter asks him, “Behen ki shaadi mein bade bhai dikhaayi nai de rahe?” To this, visibly angry Dharmendra responds, “Aap bakwaas mat kijiye”.

Deol siblings Sunny and Bobby were conspicuous by their absence at the grand reception hosted by their half-sister Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani at Hotel Lalit in Andheri, Mumbai. The event was attended by Bollywood and political bigwigs, but the brothers were nowhere in sight. Cousin Abhay Deol, who is known to be close to her attended all the functions including the wedding reception.

Esha the daughter of yesteryear stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra, entered a wedlock with her businessman beau Bharat Takhtani at Iskcon temple in Juhu, Mumbai on June 29, 2012.

Interestingly, Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur had once defended him for marrying Hema Malini. Dharmendra reportedly married Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini has time and again spoken about maintaining a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s other family and how she and Dharmendra have had an unconventional marriage”.

