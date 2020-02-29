Deepika Padukone on working in Hollywood: It’s not like I’m actively seeking something there

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone talks about working in Hollywood after xXx: Xander Cage

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is known for her stylish appearances at the red carpet and powerful performances on the big screen. Just like Priyanka Chopra, DP has also made India proud of her work in Hollywood. In 2017, Deepika starred in Vin Diesel’s film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage in Hollywood and played the role of Serena Unger in the film. The performance was much liked by the fans but she hasn't signed her next film there yet. On asked about the reason, Deepika confessed that she isn’t ‘actively seeking something in Hollywood’.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone said, “I don’t look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. If that is out of the United States or another part of the world, I am happy to explore that too. For me, it’s always been content. I did Xander Cage because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it’s about the character and role, and of course, the film. It’s not like I’m actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek.”

Deepika Padukone bounced back to the big screen after two years with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film failed at the box office but manage to get critical acclaim amid all the controversies. Talking about the film, Deepika earlier said, “While it is important to tell the story of the violence, what is even more important for us as filmmakers is to throw light on the spirit of these girls who fight back, whether it is Laxmi or some of the other acid attack survivors that I have had the good fortune of meeting. For me, the real takeaway is their spirit, not succumbing but coming out victorious after the attack and being an inspiration for all of us.”

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of 2015 film The Intern alongside veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. She will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh’s film 83’.

“To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/JHTjQE8KC3 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 19, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page