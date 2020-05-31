Deepika Padukone suggests Marvel movie Black Panther for the weekend, shares inspiring verse

Image Source : INSATGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone suggests Marvel movie Black Panther for the weekend, shares this inspiring verse

Deepika Padukone is very active on social media amid lockdown. She started a new series on Instagram called 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19. From showing off her cooking skills to working out, she has been inspiring us with her daily posts. Recently, the actress took to her social media to recommend Black Pantherfor her fans to watch it during the quarantine. Earlier, the Piku actress uggested films like Perks of Being a Wallflower, Phantom Tread and Her to fill up the spaces in our weekends.

Deepika Padukone was also touched by one of the iconic lines and shared the quote in her next post, the dialogue delivered by the protagonist T'Challa aka Black Panther.

The dialogue read, “We will work to be an example of how we as brothers and sisters on this earth should treat each other. Now, more than ever, the illusions of division threaten our very existence. We all know the truth: more connects us than separates us. But in times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone on Black Panther

The 2018 Marvel blockbuster starring Chadwick Boseman, apart from being in the list of the highest-grossing films of all time, had received seven nominations, including for Best Picture. It had also won three awards, in Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design categories at the 91st Academy Awards. The action film had also become the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win an Oscar

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage