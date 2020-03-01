Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone breaks into lungi dance while working out, watch fun video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is considered one of the fittest actors in the industry. She has stayed in the same shape forever since we have seen her on the big screen. Be it a short dress or the sari, she looks absolutely amazing in all. Today, we got a glimpse of the 34-year-old actress' workout session, courtesy her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. In the video, Deepika is busy battling ropes as her trainer encourages her on. In the middle of it, the actor breaks into lungi dance as the beats change.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Yasmin captioned her post: "Weekend Motivation! It's important to have fun too! Deepika Padukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 am mornings worth it."

A lot of celebrities swear by yoga and Deepika is one of them. Yoga not only helps you in toning your body, but it also aids detoxification and vitalizes energy levels. What Deepika never misses out is her yoga class every morning. It is something you can definitely adopt in your lifestyle.

Deepika, who battled depression, revealed that it was the athlete in her that gave me the strength to fight and never ever give up - remember, the sexy curvaceous heroine was a badminton player before setting her foot in the film industry. Besides making healthier food choices, she also follows a strict fitness regimen, which is a combination of cardio, weight training, dance, and Yoga exercises.

The actress also includes Pilates in her fitness routine. Recently, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who introduced Deepika to Pilates a few years ago, took to Instagram to post a video in which the actress can be seen doing some Pilates workout.

The fit and gorgeous actress got married to longtime beau and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018. The couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy. They threw multiple receptions in Mumbai and one in Bangalore post their wedding.

