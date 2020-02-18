Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch 2020: Jackie Shroff kisses son Tiger's photo, Bhumi Pednekar goes bold (Pics)

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
     
Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch 2020 saw the attendance of celebs like Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Anu Malik, Urvashi Rautela, Kabir Bedi with his wife, Vidya Balan and others.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2020 7:38 IST
Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch: It was a star-studded event at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch 2020, which was held in Mumbai on Sunday. The glamorous event saw the attendance of celebs like Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Anu Malik, Urvashi Rautela, Kabir Bedi with his wife, Vidya Balan and others.The Dabboo Ratnani calendar for 2020 features Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchans (Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya), Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Vidya Balan. The debutants this year include Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday.​

Bhumi Pednekar looked every bit the diva she is in a shimmery light coloured outfit. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

The Dum Laga ke Haisha actress Bhumi, made heads turn at the calendar launch with her glamourous and refreshing look.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff made a stylish entry at the event.

The highlight came when he was clicked kissing his son Tiger Shroff's photograph.

The stunning actress Vidya Balan, looked ravishing in a grey contemporary outfit. The Mission Mangal actress made heads turn with her fashionable appearance.

Sunny Leone arrived at Daboo Ratnani's Calendar launch. The Ek Paheli Leela actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a white and black outfit with delicate jewellery. 

Veteran actress Rekha looked stunning as always as she attended the event in ethnic attire.

