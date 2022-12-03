BTS RM, Suga, J-Hope rejoice as South Korea qualifies for knockouts after defeating Portugal in FIFA World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suga, J-Hope, RM

South Korean football team made their nation proud as they registered a shocking 2-1 win over Portugal in the Group H match of the FIFA World Cup and qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament. South Koreans all over the world rejoiced at the feat including BTS members RM, Suga and J-Hope. The three K-pop stars took to react to Korea's victory on Instagram Story. They shared screenshots of watching the match on television and shared their excitement about South Korea's win against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022.

"Best Day Ever," wrote RM in Korean as he posted a photo from the match. Suga too shared a photo from the event. J-Hope on the other wrote, "Round 16!!! Great job by our players," in Korean. The 'Jack In the Box' hitmaker also posted a video of him vibing to FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem, Dreamers, sung by his bandmate Jungkook. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRM reacts to South Korea's win against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAMJ-Hope reacts to South Korea's win against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSuga reacts to South Korea's win against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022

On Friday at the Education City Stadium, The Koreans took second place in the group behind leaders Portugal who had already qualified for the last 16 round before their match against the South Koreans. Portugal topped the group with seven points, followed by South Korea and Uruguay with four, and Ghana with three.

The South Koreans scripted the second big shock in two days by Asian teams with Japan having defeated Spain on Wednesday to make it to the next round as group leaders.

The Koreans, however, finished second and it was only the third time they are making it to the Round of 16 in eleven World Cup appearances.

Portugal go through to the last 16 as Group H winners and will meet Serbia, Switzerland, or Cameroon. South Korea's reward for finishing second is an appointment with Brazil.

The 15 teams have already qualified for the knockout stage with South Korea joining Japan, Spain, Morocco, Croatia, Argentina, Poland, Australia, Portugal, Brazil, England, France, the Netherlands, Senegal and USA, the last and final team will be decided in Friday's group matches with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon vying for one spot from Group G.

