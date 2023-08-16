BTS’ RM sparks outrage for sharing Frank Ocean’s song Bad Religion on social media, fans demand apology

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS’ RM sparks outrage for sharing Frank Ocean’s song

BTS leader RM recently took to social media to share a track from Frank Ocean’s debut studio album Channel Orange titled Bad Religion. This action from him has sparked online outrage and a heated debate surrounding the South Korean rapper. The reason is netizens are accusing RM of apologising RM of sharing an Islamophobic song on social media. A user said, It’s the biggest mistake he ever made, man you have a big Muslim fandom out there they always respect you as a person who makes a change in this sick world! And protect you from hate! This is how you return the favor to them?? RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS”.

However, there were a group of fans who were in defense of RM and said about the true meaning of the song which is nowhere Islamophobic. The possible explanation is that Ocean’s attraction to men is shunned by many who follow different religions, meaning he may see the prayer in a negative light.

Frank Ocean’s Bad Religion was released in 2012 and is renowned for its exploration of love and all kinds of religious struggles. Due to the song’s title, it has caused misinterpretation for bad influence on the people. Allahu Akbar is an Arabic phrase often used in Islam, meaning “God is greatest,” Frank Ocean’s response of “Don’t curse me” has been interpreted in multiple ways. A common one is that Ocean already suffers from the “religion” of love and doesn’t wish to have another.

Frank Ocean is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper whose music is universally liked and well-received by listeners and critics alike. Even those that do not listen to his music are likely familiar with memes and other content about his not-so-frequent performance and release schedule.

Latest Entertainment News