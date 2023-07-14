BTS Jungkook’s GMA concert canceled due to bad weather; treats fans with soundcheck performance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook's GMA concert canceled

BTS Jungkook’s GMA performance was canceled due to poor weather, but the idol still treated fans to some amazing performances during the soundcheck. Jungkook was set to start his solo promotions in style as he was announced to perform in GMA’s Summer Concert Series.

Even days before the show, ARMYs were lining up to get the perfect view of Jungkook. As soon as Jungkook stepped out, he met the ARMYs and made sure to come ASAP and made a lot of fans weak at the knees with his eye contact with the camera. After hearing the song for the first time, it wasn’t surprising that netizens were waiting to hear his song Seven live and Jungkook didn’t disappoint. While taking on all the parts, including the rap, Jungkook shared just how impactful his solo debut is.

Yet, he also had ARMYs nostalgic and emotional when he started singing the classic song Euphoria which is loved by fans worldwide.

BTS member Jungkook dropped his solo single Seven, featuring Latto. The song is basically in the UK garage genre, with warm acoustic guitar sounds and a catchy melody. The lyrics are a serenade about wishing to spend the entire week together with one’s lover.

With Jungkook’s sweet vocals and Han So Hee’s acting, the cinematic music video has enthralled the fans and lit the internet on fire. In the music video, Latto also appeared in a comical scene at a funeral. The music video had astonishing moments that fans did not see coming. Not only that, but this is also the first video in which an actress appears with a BTS member since last year.

This is the first time Jungkook has collaborated with the American rapper Latto. The absolutely gorgeous-looking Nevertheless, star Han So Hee also gave her best performance in the music video.

