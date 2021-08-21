Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens troll Akshara Singh for playing 'woman card' in fight with Zeeshan Khan

Follow us on Image Source : BIGG BOSS OTT Zeeshan Khan and Akshara Singh engage in a heated argument

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan's recent spat over household duties took an ugly turn. Zeeshan, who became the new boss man of the house was allotting duties to other contestants when the two got into an argument. The duo had one of the ugliest fights this season when Zeeshan asked Akshara to clean and arrange her clothes basket. When Zeeshan gives some instructions to Akshara, she makes it very clear to him not to become her father and boss around!!

The fights continued and Akshara made a strong statement, "Ladki se baat karne ka tameez seekh,mera baap banne ki koshish maat karo".

While housemates were not happy with Zeeshan last week for refusing some duties, contestants like Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin among others did not support Akshara's way of handling things. From using words like "Bikhari" to pushing Zeeshan, Akshara's behaviour also became a topic of discussion among the housemates.

Netizens and Zeeshan's fans too seemed upset with Akshara's behaviour. Some also accused of playing the 'woman card'. "Akshara instigated zeeshan , She pushed zeeshan and she is playing women card," wrote a user.

"In previous bigboss seasons also lot of women have done this playing women card just the way akshara did. I think zeeshan hasn't done anything or said anything wrong," said another.

Zeeshan's team too shared a video from Bigg Boss OTT on Instagram writing, "Stop playing the Women card! Maa, Behen, Baap, Bhai sab ke ghar me hote hai, but everybody has to do their bit in the Bigg Boss house! Playing the women card in every situation is not fair. In fact for women who want to truly be equals, STOP playing this card! As a contestant there is no difference in male or female. Zeeshan as the Captain/Boss Man of the house takes on his duty and ensures that the house is clean, picking a fight and then trying to play the woman card is completely WRONG! The audience can see through, aren't we right guys?"

Don't miss these:

Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant all set to enter BB house after pulling off 'Spiderwoman' stint

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 20 Updates: Pratik destroys property, Zeeshan-Divya become new Boss Man, Lady