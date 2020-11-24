Babil recalls a funny prank of Irrfan Khan, shares unseen video shot by late actor

Image Source : TWITTER Late actor Irrfan Khan

Ever since the passing away of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, his son Babil often share some unseen and rare pictures of his late father. He usually post interesting throwbacks of his dad, giving his fans an insight into actor's personal life. On Tuesday again, Babil Khan, has revealed a funny prank his father used to play on the family.

Sharing an adorable video of himself with his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, and brother Ayaan which was been shot by late Irrfan Khan, Babil revealed in his latest post, “Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia.”

Meanwhile, netizens and his fans were all hearts for the late actor and his sweet family in the comment section of the post.

"This is sweet memories to live by and cherish," said a fan.

Earlier, Babil shared a candid memory of his father in which the actor can be seen holding a peacock. Irrfan looked suave in a suit. Along with the picture, Babil expressed that it felt like the late actor has gone for a 'long shoot' and will come back again.

Babil wrote, "Ruh bankar milunga usko aasman mai kahi, pyaar dharti par farishto se kiya nahi jaata. I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again."