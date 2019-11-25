Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff shares 'battle scars' from the sets

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is busy in the shooting of his next film Baaghi 3 has got his "first set" of "scrapes and minor cuts" on the sets of the film. The actor on Monday shared a photograph of his back, flaunting his "battle scars".

The Instagram picture has been captioned as, "First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield and hopefully last doesn't look or feel like much until I take a shower. 'Baaghi 3.'" Have a look:

Details related to the third instalment are still under. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third installment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

-With IANS inputs

