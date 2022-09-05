Ayushmann Khurrana defends fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, says 'for God’s sake stop trolling him'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday reacted to India vs Pakistan cricket match in which India suffered a five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup. He came out in support of young pacer Arshdeep Singh, who had dropped a crucial catch in the 18th over of the match. Ayushmann also lauded Virat Kohli's performance. In a long post, Ayushmann urged people to stop trolling Arshdeep. Alongside the caption he also shared a video with his team celebrating with the national flag. Actors Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee were also seen with him.

Sharing it, Ayushmann wrote, "It's been almost 24 hours but can't get over last night’s nerves. There's always a heartbreak when India loses a match. But let's look at the silver lining. Kohli is in form now! SKY is looking good. Also our openers Let’s not be fickle and fair weather. We should support our team even when they lose a close one. And for God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash."

During the match, Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali's catch in the 18th over. Post the match, India's young left-arm pacer was surrounded in a controversy for dropping a crucial catch. Several netizens took to Twitter and slammed him. It was also found that Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page was edited to deliberately defame the Indian cricketer.

Earlier other celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag also extended support to Arshdeep. Swara Bhasker said on Twitter, "We love you and we are proud of you @arshdeepsinghh! Stand strong! (yellow heart and national flag emojis)."

Gul Panag also tweeted, "Truly tragic the way @arshdeepsinghh has been trolled. And it appears to be the handiwork of another IT cell. Don’t fall for it. P.S. The misfortune of devious propaganda is, others can do it too. And it works like a dog whistle, with the intended recipients unaware."

Arshdeep's IPL side, Punjab Kings, also tweeted in support of him. "We are with you Arsh." India's next Super Four match in Asia Cup 2022 will be against Sri Lanka at Dubai on Tuesday.

