Arjun Kanungo ties the knot with Carla Dennis; bride looks radiant in Sabyasachi red lehenga | see pics

Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Carla Dennis on Wednesday in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding with close friends and family in attendance. The couple has been in a relationship for quite a long, and the singer proposed to Carla in 2020. The pictures of the couple's wedding have surfaced online. In one of the viral pictures, the couple can be seen doing pheras while in the other they both can be seen posing happily together. Carla looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Sabyasachi red lehenga. Carla completed her look with traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Arjun opted for beige-coloured bandhgala kurta-pyjama. The wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted with a Mehendi ceremony. Check out the pictures below:

Check out the pictures from their pre-wedding festivities below:

Previously, the invitation card of Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' wedding reception had gone viral on the internet. Talking about his wedding, Arjun said in a statement, "Carla understands Indian weddings and has, in fact, taken over the prep completely. She picked the venues and hired a wedding planner. She also selected my outfits for the wedding. Even though her family is not from India, they too are gung-ho about our traditions and are excitedly working on their Indian wedding attire and prep."

The singer had announced his wedding a few days ago in an Instagram post where he wrote, "Marrying my best friend in less than a week @carlaruthdennis are you readyyyyy."

After their wedding, the couple will take off for their honeymoon. Talking about their honeymoon destination, the singer said: "We are planning to go to Japan. It has a special place in our hearts. I remember after three years of being together, our relationship had hit choppy waters. I was going to Japan for work and asked Carla to join me.

