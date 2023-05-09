Are Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala dating? Actress drops bombshell confession

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGACHAITANYA,SOBHITADHULIPALA Are Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala dating?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. Some time ago, Naga Chaitanya was spotted on a dinner date with Sobhita in London. So far, the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The actress has now spoken out about the romance rumours.

Addressing their dating rumours, Sobhita said that she feels she should not answer people who speak without knowledge. As per a report by FilmiBeat, Sobhita said, "I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business."

She added, "Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

The speculations around Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's alleged affair started doing the rounds in media reports last year. Recently, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had a special dinner date at Jamavar, located in London. A picture of the duo surfaced online as a chef from a London restaurant took to his Instagram and shared a picture featuring both the actors, where the actor can be seen smiling for the camera, whereas Sobhita is seen behind him in the background. Neither actor has confirmed that they are with each other, but fans have been shipping them together.

