Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a magnificent Rs 7.8 crore duplex flat in Hyderabad: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM.SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys Rs 7.8 crore duplex

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most bankable actresses in showbiz. She is well known for her remarkable acting abilities as well as her magnetic personality. The actress makes headlines time and again due to her personal and professional lives. She is now making waves as she has bought a flat in Hyderabad.

The South Indian sensation purchased a duplex flat in Hyderabad for approximately 7.8 crore. According to the Economic Times, the land was purchased from Nalla Preetham Reddy and is located in Jayabheri Orange County in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

As per CRE Matrix, "The property has a super built-up area of 7,944 sq ft, with 3,920 sq ft on the 13th floor and 4,024 sq ft on the 14th floor."

Samantha is the owner of an opulent home in Jubilee Hills, where she previously resided with her ex-partner, Naga Chaitanya. She has been living in the house with her pets since their separation in 2021.

The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming show, Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Raj and DK, 'Citadel' is the Indian adaptation of the international series of the same name.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently appeared in 'Shaakuntalam'. The film is a mythological play written and directed by Gunasekhar. Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. The film bombed at the box office and failed to wow spectators.

Also read: Adipurush: Kriti Sanon open ups on playing the role of Janaki: 'It made me believe more on...'

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee asking to withdraw comments on The Kashmir Files

Latest Entertainment News