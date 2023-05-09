Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant gets arrested by Mumbai police; know the reason here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh Sawant at an event

The queen of controversies, Rakhi Sawant always knows how to make some headlines. This time yet again Rakhi's name is under the limelight, however for some of the rarest cases it's not because of her own actions rather it's her brother Rakesh Sawant. According to a Marathi newspaper Sakal, Rakesh Sawant has been arrested in a cheque-bouncing case. Rakesh, who is a director, producer, and writer, was arrested by the Oshiwara police on May 7 and was presented before the court on Monday, May 8.

A businessman in 2020 filed a complaint against Rakesh was filed and Rakhi's brother was even arrested three years back, before being released on bail. The court granted bail to him in the cheque-bouncing case provided he returned the money to the businessman, which he failed to do. He has been arrested on a bailable warrant under Section 138 A, Court Case No. 96/ss/2021. The court remanded him to judicial custody till May 22.

Earlier, Rakesh grabbed the spotlight when he accused Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan of beating his sister. Rakesh revealed that he hit Rakhi the same day their mother Jaya Bheda passed away. While talking to the paparazzi, Rakesh said, "Adil beat Rakhi up very badly the day our mother died. All of us were very angry including our uncles and aunts. We requested Rakhi to go to Cooper Hospital. We took her there and all her medical tests were done. The number of scars on her body, you will start crying on seeing the black marks. He behaved like an animal."

Rakhi Sawant has been involved in multiple controversies since the year began. First, she confirmed her wedding with Adil Durrani by revealing their marriage pictures, even though he denied the same. Later, when he accepted that they have tied the knot, Rakhi filed a case of domestic abuse, theft, and cheating against Adil leading to his arrest.

