AR Rahman's daughter Khatija marries audio engineer Riyasdeen Riyan, Oscar winner shares pic from Nikkah

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARRAHMAN AR Rahman shared an image from his daughter's wedding

Music maestro AR Rahman announced on social media that his daughter Khatija has married her fiancé Riyasdeen Riyan, who is an audio engineer by profession. Rahman shared a picture of the newly married couple on his Instagram and thanked fans in advance for all the good wishes.

In the image, Khatija sits beside Riyan. Rahman's two kids Ammen and Rahima also pose with the couple. We can see that Rahman's late mother Kareema's image is also kept beside the newlyweds as a sign of blessing for their married life together.

Rahman shared the picture from his daughter's nikkah ceremony on social media. He captioned the post, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love (sic)." Khatija and Riyan are seen twinning in white on their wedding day. Khatija wears a floral salwar kurta and Riyan dons a white sherwani. The couple looks blissed out as they celebrate the big occasion surrounded by family and loved ones.

Earlier in January, Riyan and Khatija announced their engagement via a social media post. The ceremony was organised on December 29. Riyan wrote on Instagram, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, @khatija.rahman musician, producer & philanthropist. The engagement happened on 29th December, on her birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones (sic)."

Rahman has composed music for the recently released film Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Rahman's son-in-law has been working with him on projects and live shows for many years now. Khatija and Riyan have collaborated on the upcoming album Kuhu Kuhu.