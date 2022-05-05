The Kapil Sharma Show: Kamal Haasan promotes Vikram with Kapil and cast, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kamal Haasan shoots with Kapil Sharma for The Kapil Sharma Show in Mumbai

Indian superstar Kamal Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film Vikram by director Lokesh Kanagraj. It co-stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi and is one of the most anticipated Tamil films this year. Considering the star-studded cast led by Haasan, the makers will look for a pan-India promotion. Keeping this in mind, Haasan arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show to shoot for a special episode with host Kapil Sharma and team in Mumbai's Film City.

Outside the set, Haasan and Kapil posed for photographs together. The Dasavatharam actor looked dashing in a beige shirt and blazer and blue denim. he posed with Kapil and looked elated to shoot for one of Indian TV's most popular chat shows. Kapil was seen hugging Haasan as the photographers clicked them together in Film City. He looked excited to be in the presence of one of the legends of Indian cinema.

Vikram is slated to hit the big screens on June 3. Haasan is a co-producer of Vikram via his Raaj Kamal Films International. It is billed as a high-octane action drama. The team completed the shooting of the film on March 2. Haasan, who had started filming for Vikram last July, in February, exited the reality TV series Bigg Boss Ultimate as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.

Anirudh Ravichander is creating the music score for the film while Girish Ganagadharan is the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, Kapil himself has been shooting for an upcoming movie by director Nandita Das in which he plays a food delivery rider. It is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and Shahana Goswami plays Kapil's character's wife in the movie. It is yet untitled.