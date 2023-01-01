Anushka Sharma's 'last photo dump' of 2022 is goofy & cute clicked by Virat Kohli; Fans call her 'gorgeous'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma celebrated New Year with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in Dubai. Before the year ended, the actress couldn't resist sharing one last photo session with her better half. Also, while she rang in 2023, the actress shared stunning pictures of herself, calling it her 'last dump'. In the photos, Anushka looked beautiful in a gorgeous black top and a jacket, with wide-legged white pants. She shared four photos with an impromptu photo shoot in a car on Anushka-Virat's night out.

Dropping the photographs, she wrote, "Last dump for the year! (black heart and mirrorball emojis). Photos by - Hubster @virat.kohli (red heart emoji)." For New Year's eve, Anushka wore a black sheer top and black jacket, along with white pants, while posing inside the car. Some of the pictures were blurred also. Take a look:

Soon after she shared her pictures, fans dropped heart emojis and wished the couple 'Happy New Year.' One wrote, "Insanely gorgeous." Another shared, "Why do blurry pics look soo good." A third comment read, "Awesome look bhabhiji."

Earlier, Virat Kohli posted a photo of himself and Anushka on Instagram, where they enjoyed a sunrise. The post also featured, their daughter Vamika, enjoying the scenic view. He captioned the picture, "To the last sunrise of 2022." Anushka too shared pics of herself and Virat as they spent the night out in Dubai. She wrote, "This city, us, last night." For the unversed, Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Anushka's work front

On the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

