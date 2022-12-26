Anushka Sharma shares happy moments with Santa on Christmas. See glimpses of her festive celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma poses with Santa

Anushka Sharma had a fun Christmas! The actress spent some fun moments with Santa Claus on the occasion. Taking to her social media, she also shared a few pictures of herself and wrote that her friends and family were never happy with their looks in group pictures. For the festival celebration, Anushka looked cute in a red top paired with white shirt and denims. She also wore a reindeer hairband and Christmas tree glasses to complete her Christmas look. In one of the photos, the actress is sitting behind a person dressed as Santa Claus on a couch.

On Instagram, Anushka shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "T'was a great day with friends and family and lots of good food and now please enjoy photos of me by myself because no one is ever happy with their own photo in a group picture." Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Earlier in the day, Anushka had shared pictures of her Christmas tree and a special, festive lunch for the day, on Instagram Stories.

On the personal front, Anushka Sharma is married to cricketer Virat Kohli. The duo tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year. They recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and also shared a bunch of pictures with him on Instagram to mark the ocassion.

Anushka's work front

On the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

Next, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

