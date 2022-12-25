INSIDE Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas bash: New parents celebrate with family & friends

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDAN/NEETU KAPOOR Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Christmas bash

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Christmas after their wedding this year and the arrival of their baby girl Raha. Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared a video and offered us a glimpse of the festivities. Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also joined them in the celebrations. Also, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress dropped a picture with sister Shaheen on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Merry merry with my cherry.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDANAlia Bhatt poses with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

Soni shared a special solo picture with Alia who was in a bright red dress and donned a Santa hairband. In another picture, Alia and Shaheen posed together. She posted it with a caption, "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home."

On the other hand, Ranbir mom's and actress Neetu too shared a picture from Christmas dinner and wrote, "Merry Christmas." In the selfie, Neetu could be seen posing with Alia and Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen and Soni Razdan. Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. The snap featured Alia dressed in a red turtle-necked sweater.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOORAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas celebrations

For the unversed, Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, became proud parents to a baby girl last month. They have named their daughter Raha which means divine path. The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony, after dating for years.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the movies front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she also has the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. The movie co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor is reported to be working on his next film Animal, for which he has collaborated with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made waves with his first film 'Arjun Reddy'.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai's cutest Christmas greetings for fans feature Aaradhya Bachchan. Seen yet?

Latest Entertainment News