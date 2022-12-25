Aishwarya Rai's cutest Christmas greetings for fans feature Aaradhya Bachchan. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan pose together

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans Merry Christmas by sharing an adorable picture on her social media. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a selfie featuring her and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who seems to have turned Santa for her daughter, posed with gifts alongside Aaradhya. Sharing it, she wrote, "Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless."

In the picture, the actress could be seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in front of her father Krishnaraj Rai's picture. Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "What A beauty. What A Glow ," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Merry Christmas to you and your family ." "Merry Christmas queen to you and all your lived ones. Blessings to all," a fan commented.

Aishwarya and Aardhya, who are known to give us major mother-daughter goals always treat fans with their lovely photos. The actress is the most stylish and doting mother and there is no doubt as her Instagram is full of her daughter's pictures from many occasions. Be it a family get-together, a red carpet event or even a film shoot, she loves being accompanied by Aaradhya.

For the unversed, Aishwarya and her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan became parents to daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011, after four years of their marriage. The duo got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha.

Aishwarya Rai was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' which gathered massive responses from the audience. Apart from Aishwarya the film also starred Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles.

Next, Aish will be seen in another south film 'Jailer' alongside south superstar actor Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

