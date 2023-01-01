Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky to Saif-Kareena, Here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating 2023 | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest couple of Bollywood. The year 2022 has been special to them as they tied the knot and welcomed their first child together. Today, on Sunday, the family celebrated their first new year together. Alia shared some snaps from her first new year celebrations after her marriage. She also shared a happy candid group picture, in which Ranbir could be seen laughing and hugging Alia. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoyed the last sunset in Rajasthan's desert. Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan, like every year, is in the Swiss Alps on a family vacation with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Let's take a look at how Bollywood celebrities are welcoming 2023.

Latest Entertainment News