Sunday, January 01, 2023
     
New-year-theme
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky to Saif-Kareena, Here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating 2023 | LIVE
Live now

Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky to Saif-Kareena, Here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating 2023 | LIVE

New Year 2023: Bollywood Celebrities fly out of Mumbai to ring in New Year's! While some have flown to London, some are in Rajasthan. Check out how your favourite celebrity is celebrating 2023.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2023 8:51 IST
Bollywood
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest couple of Bollywood. The year 2022 has been special to them as they tied the knot and welcomed their first child together. Today, on Sunday, the family celebrated their first new year together. Alia shared some snaps from her first new year celebrations after her marriage. She also shared a happy candid group picture, in which Ranbir could be seen laughing and hugging Alia. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoyed the last sunset in Rajasthan's desert. Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan, like every year, is in the Swiss Alps on a family vacation with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. Let's take a look at how Bollywood celebrities are welcoming 2023. 

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News