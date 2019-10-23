Amitabh Bachchan to host Shah Rukh Khan, Karaj Johar and others for Diwali Party after two years

Amitabh Bachchan to host a Diwali party after 2 years

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to host a grand Diwali party this year after a gap of two years. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Bachchans will host friends and colleagues from the industry for a Diwali party in Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa on October 23. The Bachchans had skipped hosting Diwali parties for the past two years and has a simple Diwali celebration due to the death of Aishwarya Rai's father Krishnaraj Rai in 2017 and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law Rajan Nanda's demise in 2018.

According to the report, invitations for the Grand Diwali bash of the Bachchans were sent out last week and the guest list will include the names of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt amongst many others.

Big B who was recently admitted in Nanavati hospital for a routine check-up is back to normal daily life. He resumed shooting for his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B tweeted pictures from the shoot of an episode with former India Cricketer Virendra Sehwag, Dutee Chand and Hima Das. Big B also wrote a blog post to announce his arrival to work. He wrote, "Yes... back to the grind... front foot forward, head down, consuming all the days' work and ready in dress and briefing for the KBC 'Karmveer' and a new cluster for the week... So jogging on to the set and the cheer and applause from the most loving audience as ever and all else is forgotten."