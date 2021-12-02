Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan promotes Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas, says 'My pride, my son'

Ahead of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a video of him promoting the film. For the caption, Big B used his father and late legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Hindi couplet. "My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will justify their legacy. meraa bettaa, meraa uttraadhikaarii .. My pride, my son, my inheritor. Video Poem Courtesy: EF P. Ahuja," he wrote. Big B's gesture made Abhishek "speechless."

Reacting to the post, Abhishek commented, "Speechless. Thank you Pa. This means the world to me."

Talking to 'Bob Biswas,' the film is all set to premiere on December 3. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script, Abhishek Bachchan starrer will premiere on ZEE5. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, it is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film was shot in Kolkata and also stars Chitrangda Singh. Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas: Release date, Where to Watch, Movie Review, HD Download and much more

Abhishek plays a cold-blooded middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Earlier played by Saswata Chatterjee, the Bob Biswas spin-off has been long requested by the fans of Vidya Balan's Kahaani, which was released in 2012.