Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas: Release date, Where to Watch, Movie Review, HD Download and much more

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film 'Bob Biswas' is all set to premiere on December 3. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script, 'Bob Biswas' will premiere on ZEE5. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film was shot in Kolkata and also stars Chitrangda Singh. Abhishek plays a cold-blooded middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Earlier played by Saswata Chatterjee, the Bob Biswas spin-off has been long requested by the fans of Vidya Balan's Kahaani, which was released in 2012.

Bob Biswas Release Date:

Who is the Director of Abhishek Bachchan starrer?

Star cast of Bob Biswas:

Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas

Chitrangada Singh

Paran Bandopadhyay

Ronith Arora

Tina Desai

Samara Tijori

Who are the Music Directors of Abhishek Bachchan's film

Bob Biswas' music was composed by Vishal–Shekhar, Anupam Roy, Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes while lyrics written by Vishal Dadlani and Siddhant Kaushal

