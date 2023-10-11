Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa with folded hands on 81st birthday; fans spot Aishwarya, Aaradhya

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration photos

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, marked his 81st birthday, and his remarkable fashion and unmatched charisma continued to captivate fans as he stepped outside his residence, Jalsa, to greet them, at the stroke of midnight. Despite the intimate celebration with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, their children, and grandchildren, Amitabh Bachchan took a brief moment to express his gratitude to his fans. With folded hands, he expressed his gratitude to the crowd and waved at them.

During this meet and greet moment, netizens spotted his 'bahu' (daughter-in-law) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with his granddaughters Navya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, in the background. During the celebrations, Aishwarya, Navya and Aaradhya, were inside the house, capturing videos of the event. Fans quickly noticed that the 'Guru' actress was on a video call, and it turned out to be Abhishek Bachchan on the other end. Responding to a tweet, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the scene by saying, "Yup, wifey showing me what's going on."

A video captured the heartwarming moment as Amitabh, dressed in a colourful outfit with his head covered, welcomed his fans with a big smile. He folded his hands in a sign of gratitude, waved at the well-wishers, and acknowledged their chants of his name. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to the birthday celebrations. He wrote, "Your blessings my good fortune!" Not just this, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda shared glimpses of his midnight birthday bash. Navya took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo, where Amitabh stood in the middle while Navya was seen posing with Aaradhya by her side and Jaya on the other side with Agastya. "Happy Birthday Nana," she wrote.

Shweta, on the other hand, dropped a photo collage. "Happy 81st Papa Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill," she wrote.

About Amitabh Bachchan's early days

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, India, Amitabh Bachchan initially pursued a career in the film industry after working in the theatre. He made his acting debut in the film "Saat Hindustani" in 1969. However, His role in "Zanjeer" (1973) marked a turning point in his career. This film established him as the 'angry young man' of Indian cinema and catapulted him to stardom. Amitabh Bachchan is celebrated for his remarkable performances in films like "Sholay," "Deewar," "Amar Akbar Anthony," "Don," and many more. His baritone voice, intense acting, and charismatic screen presence set him apart.

Currently, he is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 15. Along with this, the megastar will be soon on the big screen with Ganpath: A Hero is Born. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and is slated to hit the silver screen on October 20. He has Kalki AD 2898 with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film will release in January 2024. AND, it was recently announced that he will reunite with Rajinikanth for his upcoming Tamil film.

