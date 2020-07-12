Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN__ Amitabh Bachchan COVID19 positive: Coolie accident to TB, health issues actor recovered with

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID19. He informed about it through his social media on Saturday night, leaving fans worried. The actor got admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his son Abhishek Bachchan who also tested positive for coronavirus. Junior Bachchan tweeted and shared that they have informed the BMC and all the family members have already taken the tests. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan tested negative, Big B and son Abhishek tested positive.

He tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you". In the next tweet, he added: "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

As soon as Big B informed about testing COVID19 positive, fans and celebrities started praying for his speedy recovery and also sent him their best wishes. On one hand, Bollywood celebrities and politicians flooded Twitter with their wishes, on the other hand, fans all around the country started praying by chanting mantras and performing pujas for his healthy life.

On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan shared, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" The megastar has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a history of ailments. He is 77 and has been in the industry for over five decades. During his Bollywood journey, the actor has suffered from many injuries as well as health issues that he has bravely battled. Undoubtedly, his fans' love and good wishes have always helped him recover soon.

From TB, Asthma, Liver Cirrhosis to the infamous accident on the sets of film Coolie, Big B has recovered with many health issues.

Amitabh Bachchan Coolie Accident

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan suffered serious injuries while shooting for his film Coolie in 1982. While shooting for a fight scene, the actor misjudged a jump and landed abruptly which hurt him badly. He had to undergo multiple surgeries and was reportedly declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator. Then on 2 August, Big B finally moved a muscle and started to recover.

The day is still celebrated as his second birthday by his fans. Every year the fans flood social media with birthday wishes on 2nd August and wish for his long life.

Hepatitis B/Liver Cirrhosis

While recovering from the fatal injury in 1982, Amitabh Bachchan was infused with 60 bottles of blood among which one carried a Hepatitis B infected blood. Unfortunately, Big B got infected with the deadly disease though he recovered from his injuries. The Coolie accident gave him many other health issues during the recovery process.

In an interview with Indiatimes, he had shared, “After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient.”

Big B had also shared that the cirrhosis has damaged 75 per cent of his liver.

Myasthenia Gravis

After his Coolie accident, Big B was also diagnosed with a muscle dysfunctional disorder - Myasthenia Gravis. In this condition, it becomes difficult for patients to perform simple tasks like brushing teeth, lifting arms, walking, etc. The actor underwent therapy and medicines and recovered from the condition, but the doctors indicated that it can trigger any time. Big B frequently suffers from shoulder and neck pain due to this.

ALSO READ -

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan undergo COVID 19 tests; Results negative

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek COVID-19 positive: BMC officials reach Jalsa for sanitization | UPDATES

FAKE VIRAL: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar NOT coronavirus positive, clarifies Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage