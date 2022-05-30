Days after Amber Heard trial, Johnny Depp dyes hair & breaks into surprise performance with Jeff Beck | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LOUISE75997969 Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has given some of the most memorable acts in Hollywood with projects like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Alice in Wonderland and Sleepy Hollow among others. He made people almost forget that before becoming an actor, Depp began his career as a musician. He formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015. It was a surprise for many when the actor, who has been in news lately given his infamous trial with Amber Heard gave a surprise performance with Jeff Beck, who is currently touring in the UK.

Videos and photos of the Hollywood star making a surprise appearance in Sheffield for a special performance alongside Jeff Beck during his UK tour have gone viral on the Internet. Depp fans erupted with joy on social media seeing the passionate performers together again, as well as his newly dyed hair that's much lighter than what he wore during his court appearances.

According to 'Deadline', Depp and Beck rocked out to their 2020 collaboration 'Isolation', a remake of the John Lennon song released in 1970. The pair also performed covers of Marvin Gay's 'What's Going On' and Jimi Hendrix's 'Little Wing'. There's speculation Depp may also join Beck on his next two tour stops at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday. Take a look at the photos and videos of Johnny Depp from Jeff Beck concert:

For the unversed, Depp is currently on a break from his high-profile court case against his former wife Amber Heard which is nearing its conclusion as the jury deliberates.

The actor is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million in damages, while the actress is countersuing for double that amount. The televised case has been ongoing since April 11 with a decision expected as early as Tuesday.

As for the movies, Depp is rumoured to be making his post-trial film comeback by starring in 'Beetlejuice 2'. Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are also rumoured to be reprising their roles from director Tim Burton's 1988 original alongside Depp. The sequel would again reunite Depp with his long-standing collaborator director Tim Burton, who has cast Depp in eight of his films including 'Ed Wood' and 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. It is slated for release in the summer of 2025.