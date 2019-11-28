Alia Bhatt's birthday post for sister Shaheen is pure love

Actress Alia Bhatt and her sisters have proved the fact that they keep 'sisters before misters.' They have been with each other during happy and sad times and are quite often seen posting pictures and videos on their social media out of love for each other. Yet again the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actress took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood picture with Shaheen Bhatt on the occasion of her birthday. Along with the same, she also wrote a heartfelt post which will definitely give you a feeling that sisters are definitely the best gift on Earth.

Alia wrote, "Now here’s that moment where I’m struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sisters birthday.. I type I cancel I type I cancel.. and the reason I do that is (well for starters I’m not a beautiful writer like her) but also cause we speak a language that would probably not make sense.. The relationship we share is a language that doesn’t exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybeeee our knees.. So anyway.. Sir.. You’re the sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen cause eventually we all just have to bobble our way through the heavens of sisterhood and I’m glad we’ve had the little nook of heaven with cats and aloo fry and tons of london! Happy birthday sweet carrot I hope we yoddle together for as long as we have arms and leggies :) Oh and happy birthday."

On the work front, the actress is currently in Manali for the shooting of her next film Brahmastra along with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who is also a part of the film has joined the actors for the shoot, claims a report in Mumbai Mirror. Actress Mouni Roy will also be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukherji's film. Meanwhile, a lot of pictures of the duo have been doing rounds on the internet ever since they reached the hill-station.

The film which is slated to release in summer 2020 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan who will make a special appearance in the film.

