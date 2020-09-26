Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share cute birthday notes for daughter Nitara. Seen their adorable pics yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share cute birthday notes for daughter Nitara

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar celebrated his little girl, daughter Nitara's eighth birthday on Friday. The actor shared an adorable picture with his little angel and penned down a heartfelt note, pouring out his love for Nitara. He wrote, "As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible"

Author Twinkle Khanna also penned a sweet note for her daughter Nitara. Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of Nitara. "My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children's book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don't know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it's happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl," she wrote as caption.

Twinkle's B-Town friends dropped birthday wishes for Nitara in the comment section. Malaika Arora wrote: "Happy bday darling nitara". "Happy happy 8th birthday Beta," Bobby Deol commented. Huma Qureshi shared: "Happy 8th to the lil grown up girl." Riteish Deshmukh said: "Happy Birthday little one - loads of love to you."

Twinkle Khanna and her actor husband Akshay Kumar, along with their children, are currently in the UK, where Akshay is shooting for the first international schedule of his upcoming film "BellBottom" in Glasgow, Scotland. On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took out time from his busy outdoor schedule in the UK, to seek blessings at a Gurudwara in the country. Sharing a glimpse of his visit, Akshay wrote: "Had a rather blessed morning... spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven't in months," he wrote, tagging his post with #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude and #IkOnkar. Akshat also posted a picture of him praying at the Gurudwara, with his head covered with a white cloth.

Film Bell Bottom is a retro-drama and one of the first films to resume shooting schedule as unlock began. Inspired by true events, the film is set in 1980s. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, and scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

(With IANS inputs)

