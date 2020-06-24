Ajay Devgn to play Ram Charan, Jr NTR's guru in SS Rajamouli’s RRR co-starring Alia Bhatt

Image Source : TWITTER/RRRMOVIE Ajay Devgn to play freedom fighter in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up to collaborate with Bahubali fame director SS Rajamouli in his next magnum opus RRR: Rise Revolt Roar. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on 8 January, 2021 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, shooting has been stalled and it is said that the makers are looking for the summer 2021 release date. Actors had already begun shooting for the film. Along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn had also shot a part of his role for the film. While fans' excitement about the film knows no bound, Ajay and Alia Bhatt's characters were kept under wraps. However, according to recent reports, the Tanhaji superstar is all set to play a freedom fighter in the film.

SS Rajamouli's RRR: Rise Revolt Roar is a period drama and Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen stepping into the shoes of real life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Reports in Mumbai Mirror claim that Ajay Devgn will be seen as their guru in their years. The report quotes a source saying, "Ajay has shot for around 10 days at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Delhi from the 1900s was recreated. He appears in the flashback scenes."

Delighted to welcome you to the world of #RRR dear @ajaydevgn sir pic.twitter.com/9iKRJl11e5 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 29, 2020

Ajay Devgn had earlier worked with SS Rajamouli in Makkhi as he gave his voice to the film. The report further states, "Rajamouli paid a tribute to him in Makkhi and the two have been good friends since. Ajay gave the nod within minutes of the narration. Though it is an extended cameo, his track will remind one of his National Award-winning performance in The Legend of Bhagat Singh and sets the tone for the drama involving the two leads."

My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure. https://t.co/G88HeNAVLG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2020

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt who was preparing to begin for the shoot of the film before the lockdown was announced. She was supposed to begin the shoot in April while Ajay had already shot a few scenes. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of Sita who has a significant part in the ideological fight between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It says, "Alia has been prepping all this while, even learning Telugu with a local tutor to understand the nuances of her character better."

Earlier, talking about Alia's character, SS Rajamouli told Hindustan Times, "I needed an actress who can stand her ground between Jr NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her." While fans were speculating that Alia will be seen in a love triangle with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the director rubbished the claims.

Today I feel truly truly grateful.. Cannot wait to begin this beautiful journey with this stellar cast and massive team.. thank you @ssrajamouli sir for giving me this opportunity to be directed by you.. 💃💃💃💃 #RRRPressMeet https://t.co/4LylrkDBr5 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 14, 2019

The source also told Mumbai Mirror, "Around 25 per cent of the shoot still remains. With Ramoji Film City and other studios in Hyderabad opening up for shoots, Rajamouli is expected to resume work as soon as SoPs are in place. Given the scale, it’s a difficult film to shoot and the makers are exploring different options. They are planning a two-day test shoot in Gandipet without the lead actors later this week."

Just like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, the makers are figuring to release the film in April end next year around April 28. RRR went on floor in November 2018 and the makers have already released a teaser of Ram Charan's character. As a surprise to his fans on his birthday earlier this year, Rajamouli unveiled the teaser video and introduced them to Bheem, Ram Charan's character.

The makers also unveiled the motion poster of the film a few days before the teaser video was launched. They revealed the full name of the film RRR: Rise Revolt Roar and gave a sneak peek into the main characters.

Also, when asked about his cast ensemble, Rajamouli told HT, "In a large-scale film it is very important that there is a perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. Yes, it is also very good that their star status helps the pan India appeal."

