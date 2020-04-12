SS Rajamouli on RRR actress Alia Bhatt: She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient

Image Source : INSTAGRAM SS Rajamouli talked about roping in actress Alia Bhatt for RRR

Fans are eagerly waiting for filmmaker Ss Rajamouli's next film RRR aka Roudram Ranam Rudhiram to hit the screens. The film is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021, and stars South India superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn doing cameos. Recently, during an interview, director SS Rajamouli opened up about roping in Raazi actress Alia Bhatt for the film and revealed that he wanted someone who can stand her ground between superstars like Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

While talking to Hindustan Times, SS Rajamouli said, "I needed an actress who can stand her ground between Jr NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her."

Alia Bhatt has begun preparing for her role in the epic drama and was supposed to begin the shoot this month before the coronavirus pandemic. Reacting about the same, Rajamouli said "The shoot with Alia which was supposed to happen this month got canceled due to the pandemic. We need to re-work the dates and schedules. I am looking forward to working with her."

Fans have been speculating that Alia Bhatt will be seen in a love triangle in the film RRR with Ram Charan and Jt NTR. However, the director rubbished the speculations and said, "Alia Bhatt is not in a love triangle with Ram Charan and Jr NT Rama Rao in RRR."

As fans await the epic drama to unveil on the big screen, it is said that the makers are planning to push the release date of teh film to the summer of 2021. Since the work on the film has been stalled due to coronavirus outbreak, the film might release a little later next year. On the other hand, when asked about his cast ensemble, Rajamouli said, "In a large-scale film it is very important that there is a perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. Yes, it is also very good that their star status helps the pan India appeal."

