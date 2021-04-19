Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RENUKASHAHANE After Ashutosh Rana, wife Renuka Shahane and sons test COVID-19 positive: Report

The second wave of the COVID-19 infection has hit the nation severely. Every now and then, there are cases coming up in huge numbers which have led the governments to impose night curfews and weekend lockdowns. Ever the entertainment industry is hit by the same and every day we hear various stars contracting the virus. Yet again, another one has been infected by the same and it's none other than actress Renuka Shahane. According to the latest reports, she and her two sons Shouryaman and Satyendra days after Ashutosh Rana shared his COVID positive reports on social media. The family has quarantined themselves and is taking all the necessary precautions.

A few days back, actor Ashutosh Rana informed his fans about him contracting the virus through a post on social media. He asked everyone who came in his contact to get tested and told everyone that his family is awaiting their test results. His post read, "यह जगतजननी की विशेष अनुकम्पा है कि मुझे आज बैठकी के दिन पता चला की मैं कोरोना ग्रस्त हो चुका हूँ, मैं तत्काल ही इस विकार से मुक्त होने दिशा में बढ़ गया हूँ, मुझे परमपूज्य गुरुदेव दद्दाजी की कृपा पर अखंड विश्वास है की मैं शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊँगा।

मैंने अपने सम्पूर्ण परिवार का टेस्ट भी करवा लिया है जिसकी रिपोर्ट कल आ जाएगी। किंतु ७ अप्रेल के बाद अपने सम्पर्क में आए हुए सभी मित्रों, शुभचिंतकों, प्रशंसकों से निवेदन है की वे भी निर्भय होकर अपनी जाँच करवाएँ।"

The couple this month got the first dose of the vaccine. Shahane, 54, took to Twitter and shared a picture with her actor husband Rana (53) at the city''s BKC vaccine centre. She thanked the doctors and nurses at the centre for their services.

"Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized," Shahane wrote in Marathi.

On the professional front, Ashutosh Rana was recently seen in the Netflix comedy-drama "Pagglait" while Shahane directed this year's "Tribhanga", headlined by Kajol, for the streamer.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine.