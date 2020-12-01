Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor shows Aphasia symptoms after suffering brain stroke during Kargil shoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@OFFICIALRAHULROY Actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke while shooting in Kargil

Actor Rahul Roy, who earned a huge name for himself for his film Aashiqui, has suffered from a brain stroke on Monday. The actor was shooting in Kargil for his upcoming film LAC- Live The Battle when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. First, he was taken to Srinagar and them was moved to an ICU in Mumbai. Currently, he is undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. According to the reports in TOI, the actor has begun showing symptoms of Aphasia. For the unversed, Aphasia is a situation where all communications of a person is disturbed.

"He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke," the family source told PTI. "He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take sometime," they added. Right now it is said that the actor is having difficulty in communicating verbally or in writing or in understanding what people around him are telling him.

On the professional front, Rahul Roy has been away from the limelight for since long. He has been a part of films like 'Pyaar Ka Saaya', 'Jaanam', 'Sapne Sajan Ke', to name a few. Apart from films, Rahul has also been a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 1 where he was announced the winner.

Talking about his latest project for which he was in Kargil, it is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati. Directed by Nitin Kumar Guptam the film is jointly produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. Rahul in the same will be seen playing the role of a Major. The film also features Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Nishant Singh Malkani.

