Abdu Rozik meets Shehnaaz Gill & Shahid Kapoor at Dubai airport | Photos, Videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BOLLYTELLYBUZZ Abdu Rozik clicked at the Dubai airport on his way back to Mumbai.

Bigg boss 16 ended a long time ago but one name that stayed in everybody's hearts was Abdu Rozik. Tajikistan Singer recently shared stories on Instagram as he got clicked with Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill on his way back to Mumbai. Sharing the picture with Shahid he wrote, "On my way to Mumbai today". Keeping it simple, Abdu wore Blue sweatpants and a black t-shirt along with a black jacket.

Image Source : TWITTER/ VIRALBHAYANIAbdu shared a picture with actor Shahid Kapoor.

He also shared an Insta story with Shehnaaz and wrote "Nice to see you sister Mumbai here I come!". For the outing, Shehnaaz looked cute in a denim jacket and pants paired with a black top. Shehnaaz even reshared the story and added a few hearts.

Image Source : TWITTER/ VIRALBHAYANIAbdu also shared a story with Shehnaaz Gill.

The Chota Bhaijan singer gained a strong fan base after participating in Bigg Boss season 16. He ruled hearts while in the show with his adorable appearance and kind-heartedness. He built deep friendships with fellow contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare.

What's next for Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz?

Shahid's 'Bloody Daddy', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar released on Jio Cinemas was accepted well by the audience. He is also currently filming for his untitled romance movie with Kriti Sanon.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, just made her hindi film debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Her upcoming projects include Sajid Khan's '100%', alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. It is said to be a family entertainer.

Latest Entertainment News