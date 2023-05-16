Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his viral gun photo, says 'was afraid that my visa...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abdu Rozik's gun video

A video of Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik recently went viral on social media in which he was seen holding a gun at the launch of his restaurant in Mumbai. In relation to this, Mumbai police has recorded Abdu's statement. While it was later reported that an FIR has been filed against the Tajikistani singer, he has now dismissed such claims. In an official statement, Abdu said, "someone is deliberately trying to defame me and my business. I love India very much, I don't understand why people are targeting me."

Adding, "at the launch, I asked a bodyguard whether the gun he carried was real or fake. He handed me the gun and said, ‘See for yourself’. I held it for hardly a few seconds and returned it immediately. The video taken is from that time only. After this, I myself went to the police, I was afraid that my visa might be cancelled."

Abdu Rozik opened his first restaurant in India called 'Burgiir'. Recently, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan were seen relishing delicious burgers at the restaurant and shared photos. "Congratulations Abdu Rozik on your first restaurant Burgiir. You know Sajid Khan and I can reach anywhere for food. Love you Archana Gautam," wrote Farah Khan. ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik to join Bigg Boss 16 BFF Shiv Thakare in reality show?

Abdu Rozik won many hearts with his charm on Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. It appears that he is looking forward to some adventure now. According to the reports in ETimes, Abdu is in talks with the KKK13 makers to join the other contestants in South Africa. While the discussion is still in its initial stage, if everything falls into place, Abdu Rozik will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Abdu has been living full-time in Dubai since he started his career and is sponsored and exclusively managed by one of the ruling families of the seven Emirates. He was also one of the first and youngest to ever obtain the ten-year golden visa when it was first launched.

