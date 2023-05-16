Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik to join Bigg Boss 16 BFF Shiv Thakare in reality show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABDU_ROZIK Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants including Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, and Daisy Shah among others have already left for South Africa to shoot for the reality show. The celebrities have been sharing many photos and videos from SA to treat fans to all the fun from behind the scene. However, it appears that one more contestant is set to join the force. If rumors are to be true, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik might join his best friend Shiv Thakare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Abdu Rozik won many hearts with his charm on Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. It appears that he is looking forward to some adventure now. According to the reports in ETimes, Abdu is in talks with the KKK13 makers to join the other contestants in South Africa. While the discussion is still in its initial stage, if everything falls into place, Abdu Rozik will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik opened his first restaurant in India called 'Burgiir'. Recently, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan were seen relishing delicious burgers at the restaurant and shared photos. "Congratulations Abdu Rozik on your first restaurant Burgiir. You know Sajid Khan and I can reach anywhere for food. Love you Archana Gautam," wrote Farah Khan.

On the other hand, Abdu Rozik was in the headlines earlier for his ugly rift with MC Stan. The 19-year-old singer accused MC Stan's fans of misbehaving with him and thrashing his car. However, the equation between the two seemed to have changed after Abdu Rozik got a generous gift to welcome the rapper to Dubai and to support his first event in the Emirates.

Abdu has been living full-time in Dubai since he started his career and is sponsored and exclusively managed by one of the ruling families of the seven Emirates. He was also one of the first and youngest to ever obtain the ten-year golden visa when it was first launched.

