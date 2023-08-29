VIRAL: Aamir Khan sings Kahani, Tere Hawaale at Laal Singh Chaddha's reunion

Follow us on Image Source : LAAL SINGH CHADDHA POSTER Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha

After the box-office failure of Thugs of Hindostan in 2018, Aamir Khan returned to the silver screen, after a hiatus of three years, with Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. In the official Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Forrest Gump, the film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film did not do well at the box office, however, it received rave reviews after it released on OTT. In this episode, Aamir Khan recently held a Laal Singh Chaddha reunion at his residence in Mumbai.

Following the reunion, multiple inside videos and pictures are doing rounds on the internet. But what caught fans' attention was videos of Aamir Khan singing Tere Hawaale and Kahani. For those unversed, Tere Hawaale has been crooned by Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shreya Ghosal while Kahani is sung by K Mohan.

Aamir Khan sings at Laal Singh Chaddha's reunion

In the viral videos, the actor beautifully gave company to Shilpa Rao as they sang Tere Hawaale together. In another video, he can be seen singing Kahani along with K Mohan.

Watch the viral videos here:

After the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan announced a break from films. He said he wanted to make the most of his free time with his family and would only get back to films when he is 'emotionally ready.' Speaking at the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, the actor also urged his fans to focus on the Punjabi film industry and show them support.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Deshpande, and Ajit Andhare, Laal Singh Chaddha also starred Mona Singh in a key role. The film traces the life of Laal, a man with a low IQ, who lives his life to the fullest, and now his only dream is to be reunited with his childhood love Rupa, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

