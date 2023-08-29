Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar makes SHOCKING revelations about makers, claims he was asked to....

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Puneet Superstar

If you are an avid social media user, you must have had Puneet Superstar's video on your feed for once. With his unusual content on the internet, Puneet entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant. However, he was evicted from the show within 24 hours after he picked fights with co-contestants and wasted toiletries, similar to what he does in his videos.

But now Puneet Superstar made some shocking revelations about the show and its makers that will surely have your mind blown. The content creator claimed that the makers asked him to do whatever he did within 24 hours inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Puneet Superstar says makers asked him to do what he did inside the show

In a video with the show's runner-up Abhishek Malhan, he said, "Abhishek bhai mai apko dil se kehna chahta hu ki jo andar maine harkatien kari thi na, bhai yeh mujhe bola gaya tha asal baat batau ki andar tumhe yeh sab cheeze tumhe karni hai. Bhai dekho mai rajneeti ki vajah se nikala gaya ya kis vajah se nikala gaya mujhe nahi pata, lekin bhagwan ne mujhe 12 ghante m wo de diya jo kisi ko nahi diya."

The anecdote was shared by the Twitter handle #BiggBoss_Tak, which shares regular updates about the show and its contestants.

Check out the tweet here:

Prakash Kumar, popular as his internet monger Puneet Superstar, started his social media career at TikTok and moved to Instagram Reel after the application was banned in India. He enjoys a fan following of 3.2 million on Instagram.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started on June 17 and announced Elvish Yadav as its winner on August 14. While Abhishek Malhan ended up as the runner-up of the season, Manisha Rani was announced as the first runner-up.

