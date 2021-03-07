Koi Jaane Na: Aamir Khan poses with 'Queen of dance floor' Elli AvrRam in first look of Har Funn Maula

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELLI AVRRAM Aamir Khan poses with 'Queen of dance floor' Elli AvrRam in first look of Koi Jaane Na

Elli AvRam took to social media and left fans in awe of the first look of groovy track 'Har Funn Maula' from Koi Jaane Na with none other than 'Jack of all trades' Aamir Khan. The poster came a month later after the duo's dance video got leaked and went viral all over the Internet. The picture which was shared on Instagram was captioned, "He’s the Jack of all trades, she’s the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March." The image showed the Bollywood superstar looking dapper in a navy blue blazer while the diva sizzles in a shimmery outfit.

As soon as the poster was shared, a lot of congratulatory wishes started pouring in from Divya Khosla Kumar, Mukti Mohan, and other celebs. For those unversed, the film is directed by Amin Hajee who happens to be a good friend of the Bollywood actor. The film features Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. Both Aamir and Amin have worked on projects like Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Have a look at the intriguing poster here:

Coming back to the song 'Har Funn Maula,' it is slated to release on March 10 and has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan, the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump will release on Christmas 2021. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Advait Chandan.