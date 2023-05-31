Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
  5. Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma for not inviting him to his show; says 'I am a step ahead...'

Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma for not inviting him to his show; says 'I am a step ahead...'

Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma were seen attending the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3. During the media interaction, Aamir revealed that he has become Kapil's fan.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2023 10:39 IST
Kapil Sharma, Aamir Khan
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan attended the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3, featuring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Along with Aamir, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also graced the launch event. At the event, Aamir revealed that he has become Kapil's fan. Also, he complained to the comedian that why he has not been invited to the most-loved comedy show – The Kapil Sharma Show, yet.

Aamir said, "I have become such a big fan of him. Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai, I have laughed so much, he is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to tell him, ‘Thank you so much for entertaining so many people. It’s such a big thing to entertain people’. I am one of your biggest fans Kapil. But I also want to ask why haven’t you invited me to the show ever? I am asking this before he can say anything. I am a step ahead of Kapil."

Aamir added, "I have been doing lesser work and spending time with my family so every evening, I enjoy watching something that has comedy in it. Every night, I watch something before sleeping and in the last few months, I have been watching Kapil’s show. I have become such a big fan of him. You would have noticed that I was having the biggest smile when he walked on stage."

Later, Kapil revealed that he tried to invite Aamir several times but he kept postponing his visit. The comedian replied, “It will be our good fortune the day you come on our show. Whenever I have met Aamir bhai, I have met him in a crowd. I have requested Aamir bhai many times but he’s said he was going somewhere and that we should talk after he returns and we end up meeting after three years. So it will be great if he comes on the show.”

Everyone laughs and Aamir replied, "You have called me for film promotions. I don’t want to come for film promotion. I just want to come to entertain."

Meanwhile, Aamir also revealed that he hasn't signed any new film yet. He said that he will start working when he was emotionally ready to shoot a film. 

