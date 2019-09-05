Virat Kohli recalls how he proposed wife Anushka Sharma for marriage, says ‘she executed the wedding’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli recalls how he proposed wife Anushka Sharma for marriage

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are easily the most adorable couple in the country. The couple enjoys a huge fan base who lovingly call them ‘Virushka’ and wait to have a sneak peek of their life through their social media posts. While Virat and Anushka have always been very protective of their personal life, while talking to American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger recently, the cricketer went all candid about how he met the actress and what made them get married in two months.

This is no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and love blossomed between them on the three-day shoot. While talking to the sports reporter, Virat Kohli revealed that everything happened traditionally between him and Anushka Sharma. The two went out for dinners and vacations and everything went on smoothly. Recalling about how nervous he was when he first met Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli said that he cracked a joke and made it weird for himself.

Also read: Virat Kohli adorably compliments Anushka Sharma, calls her ‘biggest blessing in life’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in Italy on 11 December 2017. When asked about how he proposed Anushka for marriage, Virat said that he also happened in a traditional way. He added that the two dates for many years before taking this leap and it was happened very naturally. Adding more to this, Virat’s friend who was also present in the crew during the internet revealed that he shocked all the friends when he announced that he will be getting married in two months. He also recalled that no one from the friends and family knew that the wedding will take place in Italy even they were on their way to the place.

Virat Kohli also appreciated wife Anushka Sharma by stating that the actress managed to execute the wedding in just two months all by her own. He revealed that since he was in the middle of a series, Anushka made everything happen so beautifully in Italy. The couple later had two wedding receptions in India, one in New Delhi for their family and another in Mumbai for their friends from Bollywood and cricket world.

Watch Virat Kohli's interview about Anushka Sharma here-

Also read: Tables turned! 7-year-old offers Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma his autograph. Watch video

Also read: Anushka Sharma turns cop in latest ad shoot, flaunts sassy moves (VIDEO)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page