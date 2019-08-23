Virat Kohli adorably compliments Anushka Sharma, calls her ‘biggest blessing in life’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her days with husband Virat Kohli as she has been accompanying him on his cricket tours. Just recently the actress shared a million-dollar picture with the cricketer by the beach and now Virat has showered all his love on her during a candid chat with legendary Windies cricketer Viv Richards. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a video on their website of an interview between the two ace cricketers Virat Kohli and Viv Richards. During their chat session, the two talked about the tough games they have played and what keeps them going. At the end of the interview, Viv Richards talks about the right person in their life with who they want to share their whole life with. Reacting to the same, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gave the biggest compliment to his wife Anushka Sharma and called her the guiding force in his life.

Virat Kohli said, “It has actually been the biggest blessing in my life apart from being blessed with playing this sport. To find the right person. Because she is a professional herself, she totally understands my space. She guides me in the right direction. The thing that I have learnt from being with her is that if you are willing to do things which are right in your life off the field, then I think that creates your personality on the field to do the same.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have broken the internet by sharing their oh-so-hot pictures on social media. The cricketer shared a picture with his wife Anushka Sharma as they enjoyed the beach sun. In the picture, Anushka can be seen wearing the bikini and setting her hair while Virat flaunt his infectious smile. Before that, Anushka also took to her Instagram to share her picture with the fans in which she can be seen looking extremely happy on the beach. Check out the pictures here-

Just a while back, rumours were soar that Anushka Sharma hasn’t signed any Bollywood film after her 2018 film Zero because she is pregnant. Reaction to the news, Anushka told a leading magazine, “An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is."

Anushka Sharma has taken a break from the film for now and she revealed that will be bouncing back to the movies after a while.

