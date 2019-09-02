Anushka Sharma turns cop in latest ad shoot, flaunts sassy moves (VIDEO)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma turns cop in latest ad shoot, flaunts sassy moves

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma has already impressed her fans with a variety of roles in her movies but for the first time, the actress has stepped into the shoes of a cop for an advertisement. Anushka Sharma has recently shared a video on her social media in which she can be seen looking like a sassy police inspector who barges into a house for inspection. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “The Kerovit TVC is action, drama and entertainment-packed… Check it out and Share your crazy bathroom moves along with me…”

In the video, Anushka Sharma enters a house in order to inspect but gets smitten by the quality range of bathroom accessories. She also flaunts some sassy moves while appreciating the bathroom. Anushka looks absolutely stunning in her crisp cop avatar. Have a look at the video here.

As soon as Anushka Sharma dropped the video on her Instagram, fans flooded her post with comments. While one Instagram user said, ‘Nice bathroom moves’, another wrote, ‘sooooo cute beautiful loveeeeee adorable charming love this sooooooo much you are really great’ Infact, Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan also appreciated the actress’ new look and complimented her by saying, ‘One of the best performances by a lead in a commercial haa love it.’

Varun Dhawan's comments on Anushka Sharma's post

Anushka Sharma isn’t the first actress to step into the shoes of a cop for an advertisement. Earlier, Deepika Padukone has also played the role of a rowdy cop in a traffic advertisement.

Coming back to Anushka Sharma, the actress has been ruling the limelight these days for her pictures and videos with husband Virat Kohli on a beach. The couple has been spending quality time together and after her appearance in 2018 film Zero, Anushka hasn’t starred in any Bollywood film. It is said that the actress has taken a break from Bollywood to enjoy special moments with her closed ones. Also, there were rumours that Anushka Sharma has been pregnant which is the reason that she hasn’t signed any film yet.

Squashing the rumours, Anushka Sharma told a leading magazine, “An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is."

Also read:

Virat Kohli adorably compliments Anushka Sharma, calls her ‘biggest blessing in life’

Virat Kohli, Anushkha Sharma chill with KL Rahul, R Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal in Antigua

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page